Birthdays: Former US Representative Henry Waxman, Democrat of California, is 80. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 67. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 67. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 52. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 45. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38. Actress Emmy Rossum is 33. Actor Colin Ford is 23.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2019. There are 110 days left in the year.

In 1942, during World War II, a German U-boat off West Africa torpedoed the RMS Laconia, which was carrying Italian prisoners of war, British soldiers and civilians; it’s estimated more than 1,600 people died while some 1,100 survived after the ship sank.

Advertisement

In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its Luna 2 space probe, which made a crash landing on the moon. The TV Western series ‘‘Bonanza’’ premiered on NBC.

In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: ‘‘We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.’’

In 1992, the space shuttle Endeavour blasted off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a US spaceship.

In 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon, and left thousands dead. President Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington ‘‘acts of war,’’ said ‘‘this will be a monumental struggle of good versus evil’’ and that ‘‘good will prevail.’’

Advertisement

In 2014, a South African judge found Oscar Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide, or negligent killing, in the shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp and declared the double-amputee Olympian not guilty of murder. (The verdict was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by South Africa’s Supreme Court; Pistorius is serving a 13-year prison sentence.) Ian Paisley, 88, the divisive Protestant firebrand preacher who had devoted his life to thwarting compromise with Catholics in Northern Ireland only to later became a pivotal peacemaker , died in Belfast.

Last year, CBS News fired top ‘‘60 Minutes’’ executive Jeff Fager, who had been under investigation following reports that he groped women at parties and tolerated an abusive workplace. The Food and Drug Administration warned that the use of e-cigarettes by teens was an ‘‘epidemic.’