Birthdays: Actress Barbara Bain is 88. Actress Eileen Fulton (TV: ‘‘As the World Turns”) is 86. Actor Joe E. Tata is 83. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 75. Singer Peter Cetera is 75. Actress Christine Estabrook is 69. Actress Jean Smart is 68. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 67. Actress-comedian Geri Jewell is 63. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 55. Actor Roger Howarth is 51. Actress Louise Lombard is 49. Tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 48. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 44. Singer Fiona Apple is 42. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 39. Actor Ben Savage is 39. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 26. Actress Lili Reinhart (TV: ‘‘Riverdale”) is 23.

Today is Friday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of 2019. There are 109 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.

In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.

In 1860, General of the Armies of the United States John J. Pershing was born in Laclede, Mo.

In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the US Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.

In 1962, Mississippi Governor Ross Barnett rejected the US Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a black student, declaring in a televised address, ‘‘We will not drink from the cup of genocide.’’

In 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.

Advertisement

In 1993, at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat shook hands after signing an accord granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.

In 1997, funeral services were held in Calcutta, India, for Nobel peace laureate Mother Teresa.

In 1998, former Alabama Governor George C. Wallace died in Montgomery at age 79.

In 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation’s skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly. President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he would carry the nation’s prayers to New York.

In 2008, rescue crews ventured out to pluck people from their homes in an all-out search for thousands of Texans who had stubbornly stayed behind overnight to face Hurricane Ike.

In 2009, the body of missing Yale University graduate student Annie Le was found behind a research lab wall on what would have been her wedding day. (A lab technician, Raymond Clark III, was later sentenced to 44 years in prison for murdering Le.) Kim Clijsters, capping a comeback from two years out of tennis, became the first unseeded woman to win the US Open as she defeated No. 9 Caroline Wozniacki, 7-5, 6-3.

Last year, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said she had notified federal investigators about information she received concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from a person who ‘‘strongly requested confidentiality.’’ (The person was Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when they were teens.)