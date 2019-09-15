Birthdays: Actress Janis Paige is 97. Actor George Chakiris is 87. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 84. Filmmaker Jim McBride is 78. Actress Linda Miller is 77. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 71. Actress Susan Ruttan is 71. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 70. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 69. Country singer-songwriter Phil Lee is 68. Actor Mickey Rourke is 67. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 66. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 66. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 64. Magician David Copperfield is 63. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 60. Comedian Molly Shannon is 55. Singer Marc Anthony is 51. News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall is 49. Comedian-actress Amy Poehler is 48. Rapper Flo Rida is 40. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 27.

Today is Monday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2019. There are 106 days left in the year.

In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule.

In 1893, more than 100,000 settlers swarmed onto a section of land in Oklahoma known as the ‘‘Cherokee Strip.’’

In 1910, Bessica Raiche of Mineola, N.Y., made the first accredited solo plane flight by a woman in the United States.

In 1974, President Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War deserters and draft-evaders.

In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women, and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in west Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.

In 1994, a federal jury in Anchorage, Alaska, ordered Exxon Corp. to pay $5 billion in punitive damages for the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (the US Supreme Court later reduced that amount to $507.5 million).

In 2007, contractors for the security firm Blackwater USA guarding a State Department convoy in Baghdad opened fire on civilians, mistakenly believing they were under attack; 14 Iraqis died. O.J. Simpson was arrested in the robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in Las Vegas. (He was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison; he was released in 2017.)

Last year, at least 17 people were confirmed dead from Hurricane Florence, and the North Carolina city of Wilmington was cut off as catastrophic flooding spread across the Carolinas. Some GOP senators considering the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh expressed concern over a woman’s allegation that a drunken Kavanaugh had groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teens.