Birthdays: Senator Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, is 86. Retired Supreme Court justice David H. Souter is 80. Singer LaMonte McLemore of The Fifth Dimension is 84. Retired Marine General Anthony Zinni is 76. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 74. Actress Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 68. Comedian Rita Rudner is 66. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on ‘‘Sesame Street”) is 59. Director-actor Paul Feig is 57. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 57. Actor Kyle Chandler is 54. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 48. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 44. NHL star Alex Ovechkin is 34. Actress Danielle Brooks is 30.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2019. There are 105 days left in the year.

In 1787, the US Constitution was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.

In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.

In 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.

In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.

In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests.

In 2014, the Republican-controlled House voted grudgingly to give the administration authority to train and arm Syrian rebels as President Obama emphasized American forces ‘‘do not and will not have a combat mission’’ in the struggle against Islamic State militants.

Last year, Senate leaders, under pressure from fellow Republicans, scheduled a public hearing for the following week at which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault decades ago would testify; the move forced Republicans to put off a committee vote on the nomination.