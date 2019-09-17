Birthdays: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86. Actor Robert Blake is 86. Actor Fred Willard is 86. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 81. Singer Frankie Avalon is 79. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 69. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is 68. Former Celtics coach Rick Pitino is 67. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 60. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 48. Actor James Marsden is 46. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 44. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 35. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, Republican of Ohio, is 35.

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2019. There are 104 days left in the year.

In 1793, President Washington laid the cornerstone of the US Capitol.

In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.

In 1947, the National Security Act, which created a National Military Establishment and the position of secretary of defense, went into effect.

In 1961, UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold was killed in a plane crash in northern Rhodesia.

In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.

In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

In 1994, tennis star Vitas Gerulaitis, 40, was found dead in the guest cottage of a friend’s home in Southampton, N.Y., of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

In 2001, a week after the Sept. 11 attack, President George W. Bush said he hoped to ‘‘rally the world’’ in the battle against terrorism and predicted that all ‘‘people who love freedom’’ would join. Letters postmarked Trenton, N.J., that later tested positive for anthrax were sent to the New York Post and NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw.

In 2007, O.J. Simpson was charged with seven felonies, including kidnapping, in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in a Las Vegas casino-hotel room. (Simpson, sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison, was released on parole in October 2017.)

In 2009, tens of thousands of protesters rallied in defiance of Iran’s Islamic leadership, clashing with police and confronting state-run anti-Israel rallies. The final episode of ‘‘Guiding Light’’ aired on CBS, ending a 72-year run on radio and television.

Last year, the death toll from Hurricane Florence rose to at least 37 in three states. China announced tax increases on $60 billion worth of US imports, a day after the US announcement of new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese-made goods.