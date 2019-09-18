Birthdays: Author Roger Angell is 99. Actress Rosemary Harris is 92. Actor David McCallum is 86. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. Actress Twiggy Lawson is 70. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Guitarist-producer Daniel Lanois is 68. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers is 67. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 59. Actress-comedian Cheri Oteri is 57. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Espraronza Griffin is 50. Actress Stephanie Block is 47. “Tonight Show’’ host Jimmy Fallon is 45. Folk-rock singers Tegan and Sara Quin are 39.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2019. There are 103 days left in the year.

In 1777, the first Battle of Saratoga was fought during the Revolutionary War; although British forces succeeded in driving out the American troops, the Americans prevailed in a second battle the next month.

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2½ months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.

In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was arrested in New York and charged with the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr.

In 1970, the ‘‘Mary Tyler Moore’’ show debuted on CBS.

In 1982, the smiley emoticon was invented by Carnegie Mellon professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with :-).

In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.

Last year, President Trump visited North and South Carolina to survey the wreckage left by Hurricane Florence.