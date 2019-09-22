In 1780, British spy John Andre was captured along with papers revealing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point to the British.

Birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 76. Actress-singer Mary Kay Place is 72. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 70. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 65. Actor Jason Alexander is 60. Singer Ani DiFranco is 49. Actor Anthony Mackie is 41.

Today is Monday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2019. There are 99 days left in the year.

In 1846, Neptune was identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman announced there was evidence the Soviet Union had recently conducted a nuclear test explosion.

Advertisement

In 1952, Senator Richard M. Nixon, a Republican from California, salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to rebut allegations of improper campaign fund-raising in what became known as the ‘‘Checkers’’ speech.

In 1955, a jury in Sumner, Miss., acquitted two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men later admitted to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)

In 1957, nine black students who’d entered Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas were forced to withdraw because of a white mob outside.

In 1987, Senator Joseph Biden, a Democrat from Delaware, withdrew from the Democratic presidential race following questions about his use of borrowed quotations.

In 2001, President George W. Bush returned the American flag to full staff at Camp David, symbolically ending a period of national mourning following the 9/11 attacks.

In 2009, President Obama addressed the UN General Assembly, where he challenged world leaders to shoulder more of the globe’s critical burdens, warning they could no longer castigate the United States as a go-it-alone bully while still demanding it cure all ills.

Advertisement

In 2014, in the first international test for his climate-change strategy, President Obama pressed world leaders at the United Nations to follow the United States’ lead on the issue.

Last year, as negotiators reached agreement on a hearing at which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, would testify, there was a second allegation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh; the second accuser said it took place during Kavanaugh’s first year at Yale University.