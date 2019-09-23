Birthdays: Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 77. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 74. Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 73. Songwriter Holly Knight is 63. Former US representative Joseph Kennedy II, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is 67. Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 57. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos is 57. Actress Megan Ward is 50. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 37. Actor Ben Platt is 26.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2019. There are 98 days left in the year.

In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as ‘‘Black Friday’’ after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.

In 1896, author F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul, Minn.

In 1934, Babe Ruth made his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox. (The Sox won, 5-0.)

In 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Va. ‘‘The Howdy Doody Show’’ ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.

In 1968, the TV news magazine ‘‘60 Minutes’’ premiered on CBS; the undercover police drama ‘‘The Mod Squad’’ premiered on ABC.

In 1969, the trial of the Chicago Eight (later seven) began. (Five were later convicted of crossing state lines to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic convention, but the convictions were ultimately overturned.)

In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Carter.)

In 1988, Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson won the men’s 100-meter dash at the Seoul Summer Olympics — but he was disqualified three days later for using anabolic steroids. Members of the Eastern Massachusetts Episcopal diocese elected Barbara C. Harris the first female bishop in the church’s history.

In 1996, the United States and 70 other countries became the first to sign a treaty at the United Nations to end all testing and development of nuclear weapons. (The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty has yet to enter into force because of the refusal so far of eight nations — including the United States — to ratify it.)

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and groups with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.

In 2009, with President Obama presiding, the UN Security Council unanimously endorsed a sweeping strategy aimed at halting the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately eliminating them. The heads of the Group of 20 nations began a two-day meeting in Pittsburgh aimed at making sure a fledgling global recovery remained on track. Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick tapped former Democratic National Chairman Paul G. Kirk Jr. to temporarily fill the Senate seat held by the late Edward M. Kennedy.

Last year, China and the United States imposed new tariff hikes on each other’s goods; US regulators went ahead with a planned 10 percent tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China said it responded with taxes on $60 billion in American goods.