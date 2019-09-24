Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 90. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 76. Actor Josh Taylor is 76. Actor Robert Walden is 76. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 75. Actress Mimi Kennedy is 71. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 70. Actor Mark Hamill is 68. Actress Heather Locklear is 58. Actor Tate Donovan is 56. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 56. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 54. Actor Will Smith is 51. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 50. Actress Clea DuVall is 42. Rapper T. I. is 39. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 36. Actor Zach Woods is 35.

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 25, the 268th day of 2019. There are 97 days left in the year.

In 1775, American Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen was captured by the British as he led an attack on Montreal. (Allen was released by the British in 1778.)

In 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)

In 1911, ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a speech in Pueblo, Colo., during a national speaking tour in support of the Treaty of Versailles.

In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa, and London.

In 1957, nine black students who’d been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

In 1962, Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in round one to win the world heavyweight title at Comiskey Park in Chicago.

In 1965, the first installment of ‘‘In Cold Blood,’’ Truman Capote’s account of the 1959 murders of the Clutter family in Holcomb, Kan., appeared in The New Yorker. (The work was published in book form the following year.)

In 1978, 144 people were killed when a Pacific Southwest Airlines Boeing 727 and a private plane collided over San Diego.

In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.

In 1992, NASA’s Mars Observer blasted off on a $980 million mission to the red planet (the probe disappeared just before entering Martian orbit in August 1993).

In 1994, Russian President Boris Yeltsin began a five-day swing through the United States as he arrived in New York, hoping to encourage American investment in his country’s struggling economy.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton pulled open the door of Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., as he welcomed nine blacks who had faced hate-filled mobs 40 years earlier.

In 2009, President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, in Pittsburgh for a G-20 summit, accused Iran of constructing a secret underground uranium enrichment facility and hiding its existence from international inspectors for years. Former Democratic Party chairman Paul G. Kirk Jr. stepped in as the temporary replacement in the Senate for his longtime friend, the late Edward Kennedy.

In 2014, Attorney General Eric Holder announced his resignation. President Barack Obama, in a sober assessment of international efforts to stem a deadly Ebola outbreak, warned a high-level United Nations gathering that there was a ‘‘significant gap’’ between what had been offered so far and what was actually needed to stem the health crises in West Africa. Derek Jeter capped his Yankee Stadium farewell with a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give New York a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Last year, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. President Trump denounced the ‘‘ideology of globalism’’ and praised his own administration’s achievements in a speech to the UN General Assembly that drew headshakes and even laughter from fellow world leaders.