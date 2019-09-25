Birthdays: Retired baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 94. Actor Richard Herd is 87. Singer Bryan Ferry is 74. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 73. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 71. Actor James Keane is 67. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 65. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson is 57. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 47. Singer-actress Christina Milian is 38. Tennis player Serena Williams is 38.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 26, the 269th day of 2019. There are 96 days left in the year.

In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was confirmed by the Senate to be the first United States secretary of state, John Jay was confirmed as the first chief justice. and Edmund Randolph was confirmed as the first attorney general.

In 1907, New Zealand went from being a colony to a dominion within the British Empire.

In 1955, following word that President Eisenhower had suffered a heart attack, the New York Stock Exchange saw its worst price decline since 1929.

In 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.

In 1964, the situation comedy ‘‘Gilligan’s Island’’ premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1986, William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court as its 103rd member.

In 1995, the last event was held at original Boston Garden — a preseason game between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens.

In 2009, film director Roman Polanski was arrested by Swiss police on an international warrant as he arrived in Zurich to receive a lifetime achievement award from a film festival.

In 2014, American warplanes and drones hit Islamic State group targets in Syria and Iraq as the US-led coalition expanded to include Britain, Denmark, and Belgium.

Last year, as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh prepared for a public Senate hearing on an allegation from a California professor that he had sexually assaulted her when they were teens, a third accusation of sexual misconduct came from a woman who said she saw Kavanaugh ‘‘consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature.’’