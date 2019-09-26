Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Nolan is 86. Actor Wilford Brimley is 85. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 70. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 61. Comedian-actor Marc Maron is 56. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 55. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 51. Singer Mark Calderon is 49. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 47. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 41. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 37. Singer Avril Lavigne is 35.

Today is Friday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2019. There are 95 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1772, Patriot firebrand and brewer Samuel Adams was born in Boston.

In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.

In 1825, the first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.

In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.

In 1935, Judy Garland, at age 13, signed a seven-year contract with MGM.

In 1956, Olympic track and field gold medalist and Hall of Fame golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias died in Galveston, Texas, at age 45.

In 1964, the government released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

In 1979, Congress gave its final approval to forming the US Department of Education.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all US battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture. The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 7-7, on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the US Supreme Court.

Advertisement

In 1994, more than 350 Republican congressional candidates gathered on the steps of the US Capitol to sign the ‘‘Contract with America,’’ a 10-point platform they pledged to enact if voters sent a GOP majority to the House.

In 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital, and executed former leader Najibullah.

In 2009, German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a second term, along with the center-right majority that had eluded her four years earlier, nudging Europe’s biggest economic power to the right. Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative columnist and former Nixon speechwriter William Safire died at age 79.

In 2014, President Barack Obama, in an address to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, said a widespread mistrust of law enforcement that was exposed by the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in Ferguson, Mo., existed in too many other communities and was having a corrosive effect on the nation, particularly its children.

Last year, during a day-long hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford said she was ‘‘100 percent’’ certain that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers, and Kavanaugh then told senators that he was ‘‘100 percent certain’’ he had done no such thing; Republicans quickly scheduled a recommendation vote for the following morning.