Birthdays: Conductor Richard Bonynge is 89. Writer-director Robert Benton is 87. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 80. Former Senator Bill Nelson, Democrat of Florida, is 77. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 76. Television-film composer Mike Post is 75. Actress Patricia Hodge is 73. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 63. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 63. Comedian-actor Andrew ‘‘Dice’’ Clay is 62. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 61. Actress Jill Whelan is 53. Actress Erika Eleniak is 50. Actor Alexis Cruz is 45. Actor Zachary Levi is 39. Actress Chrissy Metz (TV: ‘‘This Is Us”) is 39. Actress Kelly McCreary (TV: ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 31. Singer Phillip Phillips is 29. Pop singer Halsey is 25.

Today is Sunday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2019. There are 93 days left in the year.

In 1789, the US War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.

In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.

In 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.

In 1938, British, French, German, and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.

In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.

In 1975, baseball manager Casey Stengel died in Glendale, Calif., at age 85.

In 1977, the Billy Joel album ‘‘The Stranger’’ was released by Columbia Records.

In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)

In 1989, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of battery for slapping Beverly Hills police officer Paul Kramer after he’d pulled over her Rolls-Royce for expired license plates. (As part of her sentence, Gabor ended up serving three days in jail.)

In 2000, Israeli riot police stormed a major Jerusalem shrine and opened fire on stone-throwing Muslim worshippers, killing four Palestinians and wounding 175.

In 2001, President George W. Bush condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers for harboring Osama bin Laden and his followers as the United States pressed its military and diplomatic campaign against terror.

In 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.

In 2009, New York City terrorism suspect Najibullah Zazi pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction in what authorities said was a planned attack on commuter trains. (Zazi later pleaded guilty; he spent nearly a decade helping the US identify and prosecute terrorists, and was rewarded with a sentence that effectively amounted to time already served.) Former Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu was sentenced in New York to more than 24 years in prison for his guilty plea to fraud charges and another four years and four months in prison for his conviction at trial for breaking campaign finance laws; he’s due to be released in 2030. A tsunami killed nearly 200 people in Samoa, American Samoa, and Tonga.

In 2014, in a blistering speech to the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hamas and the Islamic State group were ‘‘branches of the same poisonous tree,’’ both bent on world domination through terror, just as the Nazis had done. Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai was sworn in as Afghanistan’s new president, replacing Hamid Karzai in the country’s first democratic transfer of power since the 2001 US-led invasion toppled the Taliban.

Last year, Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, agreed to pay a total of $40 million to settle a government lawsuit alleging that Musk had duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.