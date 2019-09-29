In 1399, England’s King Richard II was deposed by Parliament; he was succeeded by his cousin, Henry of Bolingbroke, who was crowned as King Henry IV.

Birthdays: Singer Johnny Mathis is 84. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 74. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 73. Actress Victoria Tennant is 69. Singer Deborah Allen is 66.Actress Fran Drescher is 62.Rock musician Bill Rieflin (R.E.M.) is 59. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 38.

Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2019. There are 92 days left in the year.

In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pa.

In 1846, Boston dentist William Morton used ether as an anesthetic for the first time as he extracted an ulcerated tooth from merchant Eben Frost.

In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.

In 1952, the motion picture ‘‘This Is Cinerama,’’ which introduced the triple-camera, triple-projector Cinerama widescreen process, premiered in New York.

In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the US Navy.

In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision in California.

In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.

In 1972, Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.

In 2001, under threat of US military strikes, Afghanistan’s hard-line Taliban rulers said explicitly for the first time that Osama bin Laden was still in the country and that they knew his hideout.

In 2014, US and Afghan officials signed a long-delayed security pact to keep nearly 10,000 American forces in Afghanistan beyond the planned final withdrawal of US and international combat forces at the end of the year.

Last year, US and Canadian officials announced an agreement for Canada to take part in a revamped North American free trade deal with the US and Mexico; the new agreement would be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.