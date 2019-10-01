In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.

Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 74. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 71. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 70. Singer-actor Sting is 68. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 52. Actress-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: ‘‘Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 49. Tennis player Marion Bartoli is 35. Actor Christopher Larkin is 32.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2019. There are 90 days left in the year.

In 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.

In 1950, the comic strip ‘‘Peanuts,’’ created by Charles M. Schulz, was syndicated to seven newspapers.

In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colo., killing 31 of the 40 people on board.

In 1985, actor Rock Hudson, 59, died at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., after battling AIDS.

In 2002, the Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks began, setting off a frantic manhunt lasting three weeks. (John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were finally arrested for killing 10 people and wounding three others; Muhammad was executed in 2009; Malvo was sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2005, a tour boat, the Ethan Allen, capsized on New York’s Lake George, killing 20 elderly passengers.

In 2013, a jury in Los Angeles cleared a concert promoter of negligence, rejecting a lawsuit brought by Michael Jackson’s mother claiming AEG Live had been negligent in hiring Conrad Murray, the doctor who killed Jackson with an overdose of an anesthetic.

Last year, President Trump ignited a crowd at a rally in Mississippi by mocking Christine Blasey Ford over her claim that she had been sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh decades ago; Trump also said it’s a ‘‘very scary time for young men in America’’ who could be considered guilty based on an accusation.