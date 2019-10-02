Birthdays: Music promoter George Wein is 94. Composer Steve Reich is 83. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 78. Magician Roy Horn is 75. Fleetwood Mac singer Lindsey Buckingham is 70. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 65. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 65. Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 60. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is 57. Actress Janel Moloney is 50. Singer Gwen Stefani is 50. Actress Neve Campbell is 46. Actress Lena Headey is 46. Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is 40. Actress Ashlee Simpson is 35. Actress Alicia Vikander is 31.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2019. There are 89 days left in the year.

In 1226, St. Francis of Assisi, founder of the Franciscan order, died; he was canonized in 1228.

In 1789, President George Washington declared Nov. 26, 1789, a day of Thanksgiving to express gratitude for the creation of the United States of America.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.

In 1955, ‘‘Captain Kangaroo’’ and ‘‘The Mickey Mouse Club’’ premiered on CBS and ABC, respectively.

In 1961, ‘‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’’ made its debut on CBS.

In 1967, folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, the Dust Bowl Troubadour, died in New York of complications from Huntington’s disease.

In 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman (however, Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).

In 2001, the Senate approved an agreement normalizing trade with Vietnam.

In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo ‘‘Siegfried Roy’’ during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.

In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. (Simpson was later sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was released from prison in October of 2017.)

Last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted its first-ever national wireless emergency alert test, causing electronic devices across the country to sound, with a message that carried the subject, ‘‘Presidential Alert.’’