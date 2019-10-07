Birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 83. Actor Paul Hogan is 80. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 78. Comedian Chevy Chase is 76. Author R.L. Stine is 76. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 71. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Robert ‘‘Kool’’ Bell (Kool the Gang) is 69. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 67. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 64. Actress Stephanie Zimbalist is 63. Gospel singer CeCe Winans is 55.Actress Emily Procter is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 49. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 49. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 49. Rock-soul singer Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 40. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 34. Actress Molly Quinn is 26. Actress/singer Bella Thorne is 22.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2019. There are 84 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wis., and in communities in Michigan.

In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.

In 1944, ‘‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,’’ starring Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, made its debut on CBS Radio.

In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.

In 1982, all labor organizations in Poland, including Solidarity, were banned.

In 1997, scientists reported the Mars Pathfinder had yielded what could be the strongest evidence yet that Mars might once have been hospitable to life.

In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.

In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake flattened villages on the Pakistan-India border, killing about 86,000 people.

Advertisement

In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company amid allegations that he was responsible for decades of sexual harassment against actresses and employees.

Last year, President Trump said he had no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The New York Yankees lost by the largest margin in the team’s long post-season history, 16-1, to the Boston Red Sox; Boston’s Brock Holt became the first player to hit a single, double, triple, and home run in a post-season game.