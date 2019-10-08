Birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 79. Former senator Trent Lott, Republican of Mississippi, is 78. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 75. Singer Jackson Browne is 71. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 69. Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 67. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 66. Actor Scott Bakula is 65. Actor John O’Hurley is 65. Director-actor Linwood Boomer is 64. Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 61. Actor Michael Pare is 61. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 55. Former British prime minister David Cameron is 53. Singer P.J. Harvey is 50. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: ‘‘12 Years a Slave”) is 50. Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 49. Actor Steve Burns is 46. ‘‘Saturday Night Live” comedian Melissa Villasenor is 32. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 22.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2019. There are 83 days left in the year.

In 1776, a group of Spanish missionaries settled in present-day San Francisco.

In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.

In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.

In 1930, Laura Ingalls became the first woman to fly across the United States as she completed a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.

In 1940, rock-and-roll legend John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England. (On this date in 1975, his son, Sean, was born in New York.)

In 1958, Pope Pius XII died at age 82, ending a 19-year papacy. (He was succeeded by Pope John XXIII.)

In 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.

In 1974, businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, died in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he was buried in Jerusalem).

In 2001, letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Senators Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.

In 2006, North Korea faced a barrage of condemnation and calls for retaliation after it announced that it had set off a small atomic weapon underground; President Bush said, ‘‘The international community will respond.’’ Google Inc. announced it was snapping up YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal.

In 2009, President Obama won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called ‘‘his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.’’

In 2012, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.

Last year, Brett Kavanaugh took the bench for the first time as a Supreme Court justice in a jovial atmosphere that was at odds with the rancor that surrounded his confirmation.