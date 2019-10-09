Birthdays: Former Illinois senator Adlai Stevenson III is 89. Actor Peter Coyote is 78. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 73. Singer John Prine is 73. Singer-musician Cyril Neville is 71. Actress Jessica Harper is 70. Author Nora Roberts (‘‘J.D. Robb”) is 69. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 65. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 61. Actor Bradley Whitford is 60. Musician Martin Kemp is 58. Actress Jodi Benson is 58. Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 50. Actress Joelle Carter is 50. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 45.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2019. There are 82 days left in the year.

In 1845, the Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Md.

In 1913, the Panama Canal was effectively completed as President Wilson sent a signal from the White House by telegraph, setting off explosives that destroyed a section of the Gamboa dike.

In 1962, President Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.

In 1967, the Outer Space Treaty, prohibiting the placing of weapons of mass destruction on the moon or elsewhere in space, entered into force.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of income tax evasion and resigned his office.

In 1985, US fighter jets forced an Egyptian plane carrying the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro to land in Italy, where the gunmen were taken into custody. Actor-director Orson Welles died in Los Angeles at age 70; actor Yul Brynner died in New York at age 65.

In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the ‘‘Superman’’ of celluloid who became a quadriplegic after a May 1995 horse riding accident, died in Mount Kisco, N.Y., at age 52.

Last year, stocks plunged as investors feared that rising interest rates and trade tensions could hurt company profits; the Dow industrials fell 831 points, the worst loss for the index in eight months. Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with winds of 155 miles per hour, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods.