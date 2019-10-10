Birthdays: Former defense secretary William Perry is 92. Actor Ron Leibman is 82. Singer Daryl Hall is 73. Senator Patty Murray, Democrat of Washington, is 69. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 67. Actor David Morse is 66. Actor Stephen Spinella is 63. Actress-comedian Dawn French is 62. Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 58. Actress Joan Cusack is 57. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 53. Actress Jane Krakowski is 51. Actress Constance Zimmer is 49. Rapper MC Lyte is 48. Actress Emily Deschanel is 43. Actor Matt Bomer is 42. Golfer Michelle Wie is 30.Rapper Cardi B is 27.

Today is Friday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2019. There are 81 days left in the year.

In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.

In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first former US president to fly in an airplane during a visit to St. Louis.

In 1958, the lunar probe Pioneer 1 was launched; it failed to go as far out as planned, fell back to Earth, and burned up in the atmosphere.

In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele, and R. Walter Cunningham aboard. The government of Panama was overthrown in a military coup.

In 1975, Bill Clinton and Hillary Diane Rodham were married in Fayetteville, Ark. ‘‘NBC Saturday Night’’ (later ‘‘Saturday Night Live”) made its debut with guest host George Carlin.

In 1983, the last full-fledged hand-cranked telephone system in the United States went out of service as 440 telephone customers in Bryant Pond, Maine, were switched over to direct-dial service.

In 1986, President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks concerning arms control and human rights in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a ‘‘high-tech lynching.’’

In 2001, in his first prime-time news conference since taking office, President George W. Bush said ‘‘it may take a year or two’’ to track down Osama bin Laden and his terrorist network in Afghanistan, but he asserted that after a five-day aerial bombardment, ‘‘we’ve got them on the run.’’

In 2002, former president Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2006, a single-engine plane carrying New York Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle and flight instructor Tyler Stanger crashed into a high-rise apartment building in New York City, killing both men.

Last year, as residents in the Florida Panhandle emerged from shelters and hotels to find homes and businesses torn to pieces by Hurricane Michael, the remnants of the hurricane brought flash flooding to North Carolina and Virginia. A rocket carrying an American and a Russian to the International Space Station failed two minutes into the flight, sending the capsule into a steep, harrowing fall back to Earth; the crew landed safely in Kazakhstan.