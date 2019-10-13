Birthdays: Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 91. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 82. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 81. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 80. Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward is 73. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 64. Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 63. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 61. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is 55. Singer Karyn White is 54. The Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines is 45. Singer Usher is 41. Director Benh Zeitlin is 37. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 32.

Today is Monday, Oct. 14, the 287th day of 2019. There are 78 days left in the year.

In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt, campaigning for the presidency, was shot in the chest in Milwaukee. Despite the wound, he went ahead with a scheduled speech.

In 1933, Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.

In 1947, Air Force Captain Charles E. Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.

In 1960, the idea of a Peace Corps was suggested by Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy to an audience of students at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

In 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1968, the first successful live telecast from a manned US spacecraft was transmitted from Apollo 7.

In 1987, a 58-hour drama began in Midland, Texas, as 18-month-old Jessica McClure slid 22 feet down a narrow abandoned well at a private day care center; she was rescued on Oct. 16.

In 2003, John Allen Muhammad pleaded not guilty to murder as the first trial in the deadly Washington-area sniper rampage got under way in Virginia Beach, Va. (Muhammad was later convicted of killing Dean Harold Meyers and executed in 2009.)

In 2017, a truck bombing in Somalia’s capital killed more than 500 people in one of the world’s deadliest attacks in years; officials blamed the attack on the extremist group Al Shabab and said it was meant to target Mogadishu’s international airport, but the bomb detonated in a crowded street after soldiers opened fire.

Last year, Saudi Arabia threatened to retaliate for any sanctions imposed on it over the disappearance and suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi; President Trump had told CBS’s ‘‘60 Minutes’’ that the kingdom deserved ‘‘severe punishment’’ if it was responsible. Pope Francis made saints of Pope Paul VI and Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, praising them as prophets who shunned wealth and looked out for the poor.