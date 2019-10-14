In 1783, the first manned balloon flight took place in Paris as Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier ascended in a basket attached to a tethered Montgolfier hot-air balloon, rising to about 75 feet.

Birthdays: Jazz musician Freddy Cole is 88. Singer Barry McGuire is 84. Actress Linda Lavin is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 74. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 73. Singer Tito Jackson is 66. Actor Jere Burns is 65. Movie director Mira Nair is 62. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 60. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 60. Actress Tanya Roberts is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ginuwine is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 38.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2019. There are 77 days left in the year.

In 1900, Symphony Hall, designed by McKim, Mead and White, was inaugurated.

In 1917, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari (Margaretha ZelleGeertruida MacLeod), 41, convicted by a French military court of spying for the Germans, was executed by a firing squad outside Paris. (Maintaining her innocence to the end, Mata Hari refused a blindfold and blew a kiss to her executioners.)

In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.

In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the United States and 81 in Canada.

In 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, 52-48.

In 2001, Bethlehem Steel Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In 2003, eleven people were killed when a Staten Island ferry slammed into a maintenance pier. (The ferry’s pilot, who’d blacked out at the controls, pleaded guilty to eleven counts of manslaughter.)

In 2017, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write ‘‘Me too’’ as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag (using a phrase that had been introduced 10 years earlier by social activist Tarana Burke).

Last year, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren released a DNA analysis that she said indicated she has some Native American heritage; the move was intended as a rebuttal to President Trump, who had mocked those claims. Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores.