Birthdays: Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles is 83. Actor Barry Corbin is 79. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 78. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Singer-guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 72. Director David Zucker is 72. Actor Tim Robbins is 61. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 60. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is 57. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 57. Singer Wendy Wilson is 50. Singer-guitarist John Mayer is 42. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 22.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2019. There are 76 days left in the year.

In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in Virginia. (Ten of Brown’s men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured and executed.)

In 1901, Booker T. Washington dined at the White House as the guest of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose invitation to the black educator sparked controversy.

In 1916, Planned Parenthood had its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Sanger was arrested in a police raid.)

In 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President Kennedy was informed reconnaissance photos had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

In 1968, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos sparked controversy at the Mexico City Olympics by giving ‘‘black power’’ salutes during a medals ceremony after they’d won gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.

In 1969, the New York Mets capped their miracle season by winning the World Series, defeating the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in Game 5 played at Shea Stadium.

In 1978, the College of Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church chose Cardinal Karol Wojtyla to be the new pope; he took the name John Paul II.

In 1987, a 58-hour drama in Midland, Texas, ended happily as rescuers freed Jessica McClure, an 18-month-old girl trapped in a narrow, abandoned well.

In 1991, a shooting rampage took place in Killeen, Texas, as a gunman opened fire at a Luby’s Cafeteria, killing 23 people before taking his own life.

In 1995, a vast throng of black men gathered in Washington, D.C. for the ‘‘Million Man March’’ led by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed a congressional resolution authorizing war against Iraq. The White House announced that North Korea had disclosed it had a nuclear weapons program.

Last year, a Turkish official said police searching the Saudi Consulate found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi had been killed there.