Birthdays: Actress Marsha Hunt is 102. Singer Jim Seals (Seals Crofts) is 77. Singer Gary Puckett is 77. Actor Michael McKean is 72. Actor George Wendt is 71. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 70. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 63. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 60. Movie director Rob Marshall is 59. Actor-comedian Norm Macdonald is 56. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean is 50. Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 50. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (‘N Sync) is 48. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Felicity Jones is 36.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 17, the 290th day of 2019. There are 75 days left in the year.

In 1610, French King Louis XIII, age nine, was crowned at Reims, five months after the assassination of his father, Henry IV.

In 1777, British forces under General John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, N.Y., in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.

In 1807, Britain declared it would continue to reclaim British-born sailors from American ships and ports regardless of whether they held US citizenship.

In 1907, Guglielmo Marconi began offering limited commercial wireless telegraph service between Nova Scotia and Ireland.

In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)

In 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

In 1966, 12 New York City firefighters were killed while battling a blaze in Lower Manhattan. The TV game show ‘‘The Hollywood Squares’’ premiered on NBC.

In 1967, Puyi, the last emperor of China, died in Beijing at age 61.

In 1973, Arab oil-producing nations announced they would begin cutting back oil exports to Western nations; the result was a total embargo that lasted until March 1974.

In 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1989, an earthquake measuring 7.1 struck Northern California, killing 63 people and causing $6 billion worth of damage.

Last year, Canada became the world’s largest legal marijuana marketplace.