Birthdays: Actress Dawn Wells is 81. Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 80. Actor Joe Morton is 72. Actress Pam Dawber is 69. Author Terry McMillan is 68. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 67. Director-screenwriter David Twohy is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 63. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 62. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 61. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 58. Actor Vincent Spano is 57.Actress Joy Bryant is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Ne-Yo is 40. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 35. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 35. Actress-model Freida Pinto is 35. Actor Zac Efron is 32. Actor Tyler Posey is 28.

Today is Friday, Oct. 18, the 291st day of 2019. There are 74 days left in the year.

In 1648, Boston shoemakers were authorized to form a guild to protect their interests; it’s the first American labor organization on record.

In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).

In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island.

In 1912, black boxer Jack Johnson was arrested in Chicago, accused of violating the Mann Act because of his relationship with his white girlfriend, Lucille Cameron. (The case collapsed when Cameron refused to cooperate, but Johnson was later re-arrested and convicted on the testimony of a former mistress, Belle Schreiber.)

In 1931, inventor Thomas Alva Edison died in West Orange, N.J., at age 84.

In 1961, the movie musical ‘‘West Side Story,’’ starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, premiered in New York, the film’s setting.

In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick, and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix structure of DNA.

In 1969, the federal government banned artificial sweeteners known as cyclamates because of evidence they caused cancer in laboratory rats.

In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Nixon’s veto.

In 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.

In 2001, CBS News announced that an employee in anchorman Dan Rather’s office had tested positive for skin anthrax. Four disciples of Osama bin Laden were sentenced in New York to life without parole for their roles in the deadly 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa.

Last year, President Trump threatened to close the US border with Mexico if authorities could not stop a caravan of migrants making their way from Central America. The Boston Red Sox advanced to the World Series, beating the Houston Astros 4-1 to win the American League Championship Series in five games.