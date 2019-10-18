In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopted a declaration of rights and liberties which the British Parliament ignored.

Birthdays: Author John le Carre is 88. Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 83. Actor Michael Gambon is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 74. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actress Annie Golden is 68. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is 61. Host Ty Pennington (TV: ‘‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. President Jimmy Carter’s daughter Amy Carter is 52. Actress Rebecca Ferguson is 36.

Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2019. There are 73 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1781, British troops under General Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Va., as the American Revolution neared its end.

In 1944, the US Navy began accepting black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).

In 1960, the United States began a limited embargo against Cuba covering all commodities except medical supplies and certain food products.

In 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as ‘‘Black Monday.’’

In 1994, 22 people were killed as a terrorist bomb shattered a bus in the heart of Tel Aviv’s shopping district.

In 2001, US special forces began operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

In 2005, a defiant Saddam Hussein pleaded innocent to charges of premeditated murder and torture as his trial opened under heavy security in the former headquarters of his Baath Party in Baghdad.

In 2008, retired General Colin Powell, a Republican who was President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, broke with the party and endorsed Democrat Barack Obama for president during an appearance on NBC’s ‘‘Meet the Press.’’

Advertisement

In 2014, an Associated Press investigation found that dozens of Nazis, war criminals, and SS guards had collected millions in US Social Security pension payments after being forced out of the United States. Peyton Manning broke Brett Favre’s NFL record of 508 touchdown career passes as he threw four TD passes in Denver’s 42-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2017, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, meeting with President Trump at the White House about a month after Hurricane Maria, described the situation in the island territory as ‘‘catastrophic.”

Last year, in the first federal case alleging foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections, US authorities accused a Russian woman of helping oversee the finances of a sweeping effort to sway American public opinion through social media. On the same day, US intelligence agencies asserted that Russia, China, Iran, and other countries were engaged in continuous efforts to influence American policy and voters in the upcoming elections and beyond.