In 1797, the Navy frigate Constitution, also known as ‘‘Old Ironsides,’’ was christened in Boston’s Harbor.

Birthdays: Actress Joyce Randolph is 95. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 79. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. the MG’s) is 78. Singer Elvin Bishop is 77. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 77. Actor Everett McGill is 74. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 73. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 70. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 64. Actor Ken Watanabe is 60. Actor Will Estes is 41. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 39. Actor Aaron Tveit is 36.

Today is Monday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2019. There are 71 days left in the year.

In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.

In 1892, schoolchildren across the nation observed Columbus Day by reciting, for the first time, the original version of ‘‘The Pledge of Allegiance,’’ written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.

In 1917, members of the First Division of the US Army training in Luneville, France, became the first Americans to see action in World War I.

In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.

In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.

In 1967, tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters began two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.Last year, a growing caravan of Honduran migrants continued through southern Mexico toward the United States, after getting past Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border.