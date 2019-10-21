Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 83. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Movie director Jan de Bont is 76. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76.Former Mississippi governor Haley Barbour is 72. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 67. Movie director Bill Condon is 64. Actor Luis Guzman is 63. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 60. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 57. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 56.Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 51. Movie director Spike Jonze is 50. Rapper Tracey Lee is 49. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 46. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 44. New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano is 37.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2019. There are 70 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.

In 1881, the Boston Symphony Orchestra gave its inaugural concert, under conductor Georg Henschel. For nearly 20 years, BSO concerts had been held in the old Boston Music Hall.

In 1934, bank robber Charles ‘‘Pretty Boy’’ Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.

In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

In 1979, the US government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.

In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.

Advertisement

In 1991, the European Community and the European Free Trade Association concluded a landmark accord to create a free trade zone of 19 nations by 1993.

In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.

Last year, President Trump declared the United States would start cutting aid to three Central American countries he accused of failing to stop thousands of migrants heading for the US border.