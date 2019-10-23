Birthdays: Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman is 83. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 80. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 74. Actor Kevin Kline is 72. Former NAACP president Kweisi Mfume is 71. Actor B.D. Wong is 59. Representative Seth Moulton of Salem is 41. Actress-comedian Casey Wilson is 39. R&B singer-actor Drake is 33. Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: ‘‘Moonlight”) is 24. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 23. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is 23. Red Sox star Rafael Devers is 23.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2019. There are 68 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.

In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).

In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.

In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.

In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Conn., at age 53.

In 1989, television evangelist Jim Bakker was sentenced by a judge in Charlotte, N.C., to 45 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy.

In 2002, authorities apprehended Army veteran John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.)

In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.

Advertisement

Last year, authorities said they had intercepted pipe bombs packed with shards of glass that had been sent to several prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and former president Obama; none of the bombs went off, and nobody was hurt.