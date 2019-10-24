Birthdays: Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 95. Actress Marion Ross is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 79. Pop singer Helen Reddy is 78. Author Anne Tyler is 78. Yes singer Jon Anderson is 75. Political strategist James Carville is 75. Former Celtics star Dave Cowens is 71. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: ‘‘The Simpsons”) is 62. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is 58. Actress Tracy Nelson is 56. Actor Michael Boatman is 55. Comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 50. Violinist Midori is 48. Actor Craig Robinson is 48. Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is 48. Pop singer Katy Perry is 35. Singer Ciara is 34.

Today is Friday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2019. There are 67 days left in the year.

In 1812, the frigate USS United States, commanded by Stephen Decatur, captured the British vessel HMS Macedonian during the War of 1812.In 1910, ‘‘America the Beautiful,’’ with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was published.

In 1854, the ‘‘Charge of the Light Brigade’’ took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.

In 1954, a meeting of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Cabinet was carried live on radio and television.

In 1962, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the council.

In 1964, The Rolling Stones made the first of six appearances on ‘‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’’

In 1971, the UN General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.

In 1983, a US-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect US citizens there.

In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, S.C., claimed that a black carjacker had driven off with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children in John D. Long Lake and was convicted of murder).

In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.

In 2001, a day after the House signed on, the Senate sent President Bush the USA Patriot Act, a package of anti-terror measures giving police sweeping new powers to search people’s homes and business records secretly and to eavesdrop on telephone and computer conversations.

In 2002, Senator Paul Wellstone, Democrat of Minnesota, was killed in a plane crash in northern Minnesota along with his wife, daughter, and five others.

In 2009, a pair of suicide car bombings devastated the heart of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, killing 155 people.

In 2014, the World Health Organization said more than 10,000 people had been infected with Ebola and that nearly half of them had died as the outbreak continued to spread.

Last year, investigators searched coast-to-coast for the culprit behind the mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of President Trump as three more devices were linked to the plot — two addressed to former vice president Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.