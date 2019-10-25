Birthdays: TV host Pat Sajak is 73. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 72. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Actress-singer Rita Wilson is 63. The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, is 60. Country singer Keith Urban is 52. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt is 48. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: ‘‘Family Guy”) is 46. Actress Florence Kasumba is 43. A. Actress Folake Olowofoyeku is 36.

Today is Saturday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2019. There are 66 days left in the year.

In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.

In 1965, the Beatles received MBE medals as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

In 1979, South Korean President Park Chung-hee was shot to death by the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, Kim Jae-kyu.

In 1984, ‘‘Baby Fae,’’ a newborn with a severe heart defect, was given the heart of a baboon in an experimental transplant in Loma Linda, Calif. Baby Fae lived 21 days with the animal heart.

In 2000, the New York Yankees became the first team in more than a quarter-century to win three straight World Series championships, beating the New York Mets 4-to-2 in game five of their ‘‘Subway Series.’’

In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain, or eavesdrop in their pursuit of possible terrorists.

In 2014, left-leaning Dilma Roussef was narrowly re-elected in Brazil’s tightest presidential election since its return to democracy three decades earlier. Serena Williams won the WTA Tour Finals for the third straight year and fifth time overall, beating Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0 in Singapore. The San Francisco Giants shut out the Kansas City Royals 5-0 to take a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

Last year, federal authorities captured a Florida man with a criminal history and accused him of sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox took the field for what would become the longest World Series game in history, an 18-inning marathon lasting 7 hours and 20 minutes; the Red Sox won 3-2 on a home run by Max Muncy. Former Fox News Channel personality Megyn Kelly was fired from her NBC morning show after triggering an uproar by suggesting it was acceptable for white people to wear blackface at Halloween.