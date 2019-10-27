Birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 92. Actress Joan Plowright is 90. Musician-songwriter Charlie Daniels is 83. Actress Jane Alexander is 80. Actor Dennis Franz is 75. Pop singer Wayne Fontana is 74. Caitlyn Jenner is 70. Actress Annie Potts is 67. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 66. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 64. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, is 63. Comedian-actress Sheryl Underwood is 56. Actor Chris Bauer is 53. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 53. Actress Julia Roberts is 52. Singer Ben Harper is 50. Country singer Brad Paisley is 47. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 45. Actress Gwendoline Christie is 41. Actress Troian Bellisario is 34. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 32.

Today is Monday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2019. There are 64 days left in the year.

In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Cleveland.

In 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.

In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the US secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from US installations in Turkey.

In 1965, Pope Paul VI issued a Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions which, among other things, absolved Jews of collective guilt for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In 2001, the families of people killed in the September 11 terrorist attack gathered in New York for a memorial service filled with prayer and song.

In 2003, firefighters beat back flames on Los Angeles’ doorstep, saving hundreds of homes in the city’s San Fernando Valley from California’s deadliest wildfires in a decade.

In 2013, Penn State said it would pay $59.7 million to 26 young men over claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

In 2014, an unmanned commercial supply rocket bound for the International Space Station exploded after liftoff, with debris falling over the launch site in Virginia.

Last year, the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, with the help of two home runs from Steve Pearce, to wrap up a World Series in five games. A brash far-right congressman, Jair Bolsonaro, cruised to a 10-point victory in Brazil’s presidential election, becoming the latest world leader to rise to power by mixing tough, often violent talk with hard-right positions.