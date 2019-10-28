Birthdays: Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 81. Country singer Lee Clayton is 77. Rock musician Denny Laine is 75. Singer Melba Moore is 74. Blues-rock guitarist Peter Green is 73. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 72. Actress Kate Jackson is 71. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: ‘‘The Simpsons”) is 62. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 62. Actress Finola Hughes is 60. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 54. Actress Joely Fisher is 52. Actress Winona Ryder is 48. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is 47. Actress Gabrielle Union is 47. Actor Ben Foster is 39. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 35.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2019. There are 63 days left in the year.

In 1923, the Republic of Turkey was proclaimed.

In 1929, ‘‘Black Tuesday’’ descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s ‘‘Great Depression’’ began.

In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.

In 1987, following the confirmation defeat of Robert H. Bork to serve on the US Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that fell apart over revelations of Ginsburg’s previous marijuana use.

In 1998, Senator John Glenn, at age 77, roared back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he’d blazed for America’s astronauts 36 years earlier.

In 2012, post-hurricane Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the United States.

In 2017, all but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that ‘‘we can’t have the inmates running the prison.’’

Last year, a new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded around the world as Boeing worked on software changes to a flight-control system.