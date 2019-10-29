In 1735, the second president of the United States, John Adams, was born in Braintree.

Birthdays: Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick is 80. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 80. The Temptations singer Otis Williams is 78. Actor Henry Winkler is 74. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 73. Actor Harry Hamlin is 68. Comedian Ben Bailey is 49. Actor Billy Brown is 49. Actress Nia Long is 49. Actor Matthew Morrison is 41. Business executive and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 38. Actor Tasso Feldman is 36. Actress Janel Parrish is 31. Actress Kennedy McMann is 23.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2019. There are 62 days left in the year.

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the ‘‘Tsar Bomba,’’ with a force estimated at about 50 megatons. The Soviet Party Congress approved a resolution ordering the removal of Josef Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.

In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.

In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the ‘‘Rumble in the Jungle,’’ to regain his world heavyweight title.

In 1975, the New York Daily News ran the headline ‘‘Ford to City: Drop Dead’’ a day after President Gerald R. Ford said he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City.

In 1985, schoolteacher-astronaut Christa McAuliffe witnessed the launch of the space shuttle Challenger, the same craft that would carry her and six other crew members to their deaths in Jan. 1986.

In 1995, by a razor-thin vote of 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, Federalists prevailed over separatists in a Quebec secession referendum.

In 1997, a jury in Cambridge convicted British au pair Louise Woodward of second-degree murder in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen. (The judge, Hiller B. Zobel, later reduced the verdict to manslaughter and set Woodward free.)

In 2001, Ukraine destroyed its last nuclear missile silo, fulfilling a pledge to give up the vast nuclear arsenal it had inherited after the breakup of the former Soviet Union.

In 2002, Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), a rapper with the hip-hop group Run-DMC, was killed in a shooting in New York. He was 37.

In 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the US Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.

In 2009, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was confronted by Pakistanis as she ended a tense three-day tour of the country, chastised by one woman who said a US program using drones to target terrorists amounted to ‘‘executions without trial.’’

Last year, n otorious gangster James ‘‘Whitey’’ Bulger was found beaten to death at a federal prison in West Virginia; the 89-year-old former South Boston crime boss and longtime FBI informant had been transferred there hours earlier.