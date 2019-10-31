Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84. Country singer Bill Anderson is 82. Actress Barbara Bosson is 80. Actor Robert Foxworth is 78. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 77. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62.Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Actress Helene Udy is 58. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 57. Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis is 57. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 56.Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55.Actress Toni Collette is 47. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 47. Actor David Berman is 46.Rock singer Bo Bice is 44. Actor Matt Jones is 38. Actor Penn Badgley is 33. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 22.

Today is Friday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2019. There are 60 days left in the year.

In 1604, William Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘‘Othello’’ was first presented at Whitehall Palace in London.

In 1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.

In 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an ‘‘axis’’ running between Rome and Berlin.

In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward black readers, was first published.

In 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)

In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named ‘‘Ivy Mike,’’ at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

In 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America unveiled its new voluntary film rating system: G for general, M for mature (later changed to GP, then PG), R for restricted, and X (later changed to NC-17) for adults only.

In 1973, following the ‘‘Saturday Night Massacre,’’ acting Attorney General Robert H. Bork appointed Leon Jaworski to be the new Watergate special prosecutor, succeeding Archibald Cox.

In 2009, lender CIT Group filed one of the biggest Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in US corporate history. (CIT Group emerged from bankruptcy protection the following month.)

In 2014, the national average price of gasoline fell to $2.995, according to AAA, marking the first time in four years that gas was cheaper than $3 a gallon.

Last year, Robert Bowers pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the shooting that left 11 people dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue.