In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.

Birthdays: Actress Loretta Swit is 82. Blues guitarist Delbert McClinton is 79. Former first lady Laura Bush is 73. Actress Markie Post is 69. Squeeze singer-musician Chris Difford is 65. Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin is 59. Actor Ralph Macchio is 58. ‘‘Survivor’’ host Jeff Probst is 58. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 56. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 50. Rapper-producer Sean ‘‘Puffy’’ Combs is 50. Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 49. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 44. Actress Heather Tom is 44.

Today is Monday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2019. There are 57 days left in the year.

In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.

In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the US Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Carter by a strong margin.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.

In 2001, Hurricane Michelle roared across Cuba, forcing the government to shut down power for much of the communist island and evacuate 750,000 people.

In 2007, King Tutankhamen’s face was unveiled for the first time to the public more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb.

In 2008, Democrat Obama was elected the first black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain. California voters approved Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage, overturning a state Supreme Court decision that gave gay couples the right to wed just months earlier.

In 2009, an Italian judge convicted 23 Americans in absentia along with two Italians in the kidnapping of an Egyptian terror suspect, delivering the first legal convictions anywhere against people involved in the CIA’s extraordinary renditions program.

In 2014, riding a powerful wave of voter discontent, resurgent Republicans captured control of the Senate and tightened their grip on the House during the 2014 elections.

Last year, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Mary Keitany of Kenya were the men’s and women’s winners in the New York City Marathon, which organizers said had set a record for the most finishers of any marathon worldwide — 52,812.