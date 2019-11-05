Birthdays: Actor Harris Yulin is 82. Actress Elke Sommer is 79. Singer Art Garfunkel is 78. Singer Peter Noone is 72. TV personality Kris Jenner is 64. Actress-comedian Mo Gaffney is 61. Actor Robert Patrick is 61. Singer Bryan Adams is 60. Actress Tilda Swinton is 59. Actor Michael Gaston is 57. Actress Tatum O’Neal is 56. Actress Andrea McArdle is 56. A ctor Sam Rockwell is 51. Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is 48. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 39. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 32.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2019. There are 56 days left in the year.

In 1605, the ‘‘Gunpowder Plot’’ failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.

In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.

In 1946, John F. Kennedy was elected to the US House of Representatives from the 11th District of Masschusetts.

In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.

In 1974, Democrat Ella T. Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win a gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband.

In 1990, Rabbi Meir Kahane, the Brooklyn-born Israeli extremist, was shot to death at a New York hotel. (El Sayyed Nosair was convicted of the slaying in federal court.)

In 1994, former president Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.

In 2009, a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Major Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

In 2014, a day after sweeping Republican election gains, President Obama and incoming Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell pledged to try to turn divided government into a force for good rather than gridlock.

In 2017, a gunman opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)

Last year, the United States reimposed all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.