Birthdays: Actress June Squibb is 90. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 87. Actress Sally Field is 73. Singer Rory Block is 70. Jazz musician and composer Arturo Sandoval is 70. TV host Catherine Crier is 65. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 64. Actress Lori Singer is 62. Former education secretary Arne Duncan is 55. Actress Kelly Rutherford is 51. Actor Ethan Hawke is 49. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 49. Actress Thandie Newton is 47. Actress Zoe McLellan is 45. Actress Taryn Manning is 41. Actress Emma Stone is 31.

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 6, the 310th day of 2019. There are 55 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected president, defeating John Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen Douglas.

In 1861, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was elected to a six-year term of office.

In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.

In 1986, former Navy radioman John A. Walker Jr., the admitted head of a family spy ring, was sentenced in Baltimore to life imprisonment. (Walker died in prison in 2014 at age 77.)

In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in Southern California was destroyed in an arson fire

In 2009, President Obama signed a $24 billion economic stimulus bill, hours after the government reported that the unemployment rate had hit 10.2 percent in Oct. 2009 for the second time since World War II.

In 2012, President Obama was elected to a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

In 2016, FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced that Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered e-mails from her tenure at the State Department.

Advertisement

Last year, Democrats seized the House majority in the midterm elections, but Republicans gained ground in the Senate and preserved key governorships. In Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz staved off a tough challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was defeated by state education chief Tony Evers.