In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln replaced replace Major General George B. McClellan as commander of the Army of the Potomac with Major General Ambrose Burnside.

Birthdays: Former US Senator Rudy Boschwitz, Republican of Minnesota, is 89. Actor Barry Newman is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 77. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 76. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 67. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: ‘‘The Brady Bunch”) is 62. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 59. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 49. Actor Adam DeVine is 36. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 36. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 31. Rock singer Lorde is 23.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2019. There are 54 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1912, black boxing champion Jack Johnson was indicted in Chicago for allegedly violating the Mann Act with a white woman, Belle Schreiber. (Johnson was convicted and sentenced to a year in prison; he fled the US, later returning to serve his term. The Mann Act was also known as the White Slave Traffic Act, but was used in all types of cases.)

In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.

In 1962, Richard M. Nixon, having lost California’s gubernatorial race, held what he called his ‘‘last press conference,’’ telling reporters, ‘‘You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.’’

In 1966, John Lennon first met Yoko Ono at the Indica Gallery in London.

In 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.

Advertisement

In 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he had tested positive for HIV, and was retiring. (Despite his HIV status, Johnson has been able to sustain himself with medication.)

In 2005, President George W. Bush, in Panama, defended US interrogation practices and called the treatment of terrorism suspects lawful, saying, ‘‘We do not torture.’’

In 2009, in a victory for President Barack Obama, the Democratic-controlled House narrowly passed, 220-215, landmark health care legislation to expand coverage to tens of millions lacking it and place tough new restrictions on the insurance industry.

In 2014, President Barack Obama authorized a broad expansion of the US military mission in Iraq that called for boosting the total number of American troops there to about 3,100.

Last year, a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before apparently taking his own life as officers closed in.