Today’s Birthdays: Actor Norman Lloyd is 105. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 70. TV personality Mary Hart is 69. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 67. Actress Alfre Woodard is 67. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 65. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 65. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 62. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 58. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 53. Actress Parker Posey is 51. Singer Diana King is 49. The National bassist Scott Devendorf is 47. ABC News anchor David Muir is 46. Actor Matthew Rhys is 45. Actress Tara Reid is 44. R&B singer SZA is 30. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 28.

Today is Friday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2019. There are 53 days left in the year.

In 1837, Mount Holyoke Female Seminary (Mount Holyoke College) opened: It is the oldest existing school that was established as an institution of higher education for women.

In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the ‘‘Beer-Hall Putsch.’’

In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as US Air Force Lieutenant Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.

In 1960, Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.

In 1972, the premium cable TV network HBO (Home Box Office) made its debut with a showing of the movie ‘‘Sometimes a Great Notion.’’

In 1974, a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.

In 1994, midterm elections resulted in Republicans winning a majority in the Senate while at the same time gaining control of the House for the first time in 40 years.

In 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Governor George W. Bush to concede but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.

In 2002, the UN Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 1441, aimed at forcing Saddam Hussein to disarm or face ‘‘serious consequences.’’ President George W. Bush said the new resolution presented the Iraqi regime ‘‘with a final test.’’In 2016, Republican Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman.

Last year, tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that would become the state’s deadliest ever, killing 86 people; officials said the community of Paradise had been nearly destroyed by the flames.