In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.

Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 88. Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 84. Actor Charlie Robinson is 74.Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, is 67. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 50. Singer Nick Lachey is 46. Actress Nikki Blonsky is 31.

Today is Saturday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2019. There are 52 days left in the year.

In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.

In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as ‘‘Kristallnacht.’’

Advertisement

In 1961, the Beatles’ future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.

In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.

In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.

In 1976, the UN General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as ‘‘illegitimate.’’

In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.

In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount.

In 2009, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 203.52, or 2 percent, to 10,226.94, its highest finish since Oct. 3, 2008, as a falling dollar boosted prices for gold, oil and other commodities.

In 2011, after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Advertisement

In 2014, the citizens of Berlin released almost 7,000 balloons into the night sky, many carrying messages of hope to mark the 25th anniversary since the fall of the wall that had once divided their city.

Last year, President Trump issued an order to deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally; a divided Supreme Court in December said the administration could not begin enforcing the ban. Trump arrived in Paris for events marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, tweeting that President Emmanuel Macron had made an ‘‘insulting’’ proposal to build up Europe’s military. A federal judge blocked a permit for construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada and ordered officials to conduct a new environmental review; Trump later issued a new permit for the project, a move that was challenged in court.