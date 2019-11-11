Birthdays: Former senator Barbara Boxer, Democrat of California, is 79. Americana singer-songwriter Chris Smither is 75. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 74. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 68. Singer-musician Paul Cowsill is 68. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 66. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 66. Americana singer Dave Alvin is 64. Actor Stanley Tucci is 59. Actress Demi Moore is 57. Actress Calista Flockhart is 55. Actor Philip McKeon is 55. Actor Frank John Hughes is 52. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 45. Actress Frankie Shaw is 38. Actor Tye Sheridan is 23.

Today is Monday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2019. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.

In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Cape Cod, signed a compact calling for a ‘‘body politick.’’

In 1647, Massachusetts passes first compulsory school attendance law in the American colonies.

In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.

In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

In 1929, the Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River between Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, was dedicated.

In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.

In 1961, the Lieutenant William F. Callahan Jr. Tunnel opened connecting East Boston and downtown Boston; toll was a quarter. Work had started May 1 1959.

In 1972, the US Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct US military involvement in the Vietnam War.

In 1990, Stormie Jones, the world’s first heart-liver transplant recipient, died at a Pittsburgh hospital at age 13.

In 1998, President Clinton ordered warships, planes, and troops to the Persian Gulf as he laid out his case for a possible attack on Iraq. Iraq, meanwhile, showed no sign of backing down from its refusal to deal with UN weapons inspectors.

In 2009, for the first time since World War I, the leaders of Germany and France held a joint ceremony to commemorate the end of the conflict.

Last year, world leaders including President Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin solemnly marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I at a ceremony in Paris.