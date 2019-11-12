In 1920, baseball got its first ‘‘czar’’ as Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected commissioner of the American and National Leagues.

Birthdays: Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 76. Rock musician Booker T. Jones is 75. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 75. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 74. Senator Jack Reed, Democrat of Rhode Island, is 70. Actress Megan Mullally is 61. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 58. Actor Sam Lloyd is 56. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 49. Actor Ryan Gosling is 39. Actress Anne Hathaway is 37.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2019. There are 49 days left in the year.

In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.

In 1942, the World War II Battle of Guadalcanal began. (The Allies ended up winning a major victory over Japanese forces.)

In 1958, James Michael Curley, the former mayor of Boston and US representative, died in Boston.

In 1987, the American Medical Association issued a policy statement saying it was unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because that person was HIV-positive.

In 1996, a Saudi Boeing 747 jetliner collided shortly after takeoff from New Delhi, India, with a Kazak Ilyushin-76 cargo plane, killing 349 people.

In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300 headed to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

In 2009, Army psychiatrist Major Nidal Malik Hasan was charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder in the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting rampage. (Hasan was later convicted and sentenced to death.)

In 2014, President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a groundbreaking agreement between their countries to curb carbon emissions. Landing with a bounce after traveling 4 billion miles, a European Space Agency probe, Philae, made history by reaching the icy, dusty surface of a speeding comet.

Last year, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema emerged as the winner of Arizona’s open US Senate seat, beating Republican Representative Martha McSally after a slow vote count that dragged on for nearly a week.