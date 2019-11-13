In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: ‘‘In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.’’

Birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 85. Blues singer-guitarist John Hammond is 77. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 73. Actor Joe Mantegna is 72. Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken is 66. Actress Tracy Scoggins is 66. Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 64. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 52. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 50. Actress Monique Coleman is 39. Actor Rahul Kohli is 34.

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2019. There are 48 days left in the year.

In 1940, the Walt Disney film ‘‘Fantasia,’’ featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.

In 1946, the first artificial snow seeded from a natural cloud fell on Mount Greylock.

In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.

In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Okla., died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. the next day — prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.

In 2001, President George W. Bush approved the use of a special military tribunal that could put accused terrorists on trial faster and in greater secrecy than an ordinary criminal court. President Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the White House, where they pledged to slash Cold War-era nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.

In 2009, US Attorney General Eric Holder announced a decision to bring professed 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to trial in Lower Manhattan (this plan was later dropped). Scientists said analysis of data from two NASA spacecraft that were intentionally crashed into the moon showed ample water near the lunar south pole.

In 2014, the European Space Agency published the first images taken from the surface of a comet; the photos sent back to Earth showed a rocky surface, with one of the lander’s three feet in the corner of the frame.

In 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants, and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

Last year, Amazon announced it had chosen a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens and Arlington, Va., as the two locations for its new East Coast headquarters. (Amazon later abandoned its New York plans amid pushback from politicians and activists.)