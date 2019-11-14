Birthdays: Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 86. Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis is 85. Composer Wendy Carlos is 80. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 72. Britain’s Prince Charles is 71. Singer Stephen Bishop is 68. Pianist Yanni is 65. Former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice is 65. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 63. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 58. Run-DMC Rapper Reverend Run is 55. Actor Patrick Warburton is 55. Retired Red Six All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 53. Rock singer Butch Walker is 50. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 40. Actress-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 38. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 33.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2019. There are 47 days left in the year.

In 1907, two renowned children’s authors were born: William Steig (“Shrek”) in New York, and Astrid Lindgren (“Pippi Longstocking”) near Vimmerby, Sweden.

In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Va.

In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.

In 1943, Leonard Bernstein, the 25-year-old assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic, made his debut with the orchestra as he filled in for the ailing Bruno Walter during a nationally broadcast concert.

In 1965, the US Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)

In 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

In 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.

In 1986, the Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $100 million penalty on inside-trader Ivan F. Boesky and barred him from working again in the securities industry.

In 1997, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi should get the death penalty for gunning down two CIA employees outside agency headquarters. (Five years later on this date, Aimal Khan Kasi was executed.)

Last year, Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets easily won the National League Cy Young Award despite winning just 10 games during the season on a struggling team; the American League award went to Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, who had pitched fewer innings than any other starting pitcher who had won the award.