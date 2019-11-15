Birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Comedian Jack Burns is 86. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 80. Actor Sam Waterston is 79. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 77. Former US ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson is 72. Actress Beverly D’Angelo is 68. Director-actor James Widdoes is 66. Former ‘‘Jay Leno Show’’ bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 62. Comedian Judy Gold is 57. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 46. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 45. Actor Sean Murray is 42. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 31. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28.

Today is Friday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2019. There are 46 days left in the year.

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Major General William T. Sherman began their ‘‘March to the Sea’’ from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.

In 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive US victory over Japanese forces.

In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kan., were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book ‘‘In Cold Blood.”)

In 1984, Stephanie Fae Beauclair, the infant publicly known as ‘‘Baby Fae’’ who had received a baboon’s heart to replace her own congenitally deformed one, died at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California three weeks after the transplant.

Last year, the number of confirmed dead from the wildfire that had virtually destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise reached 63, and authorities said they had 631 names on a missing persons list. (The death toll eventually reached 85.) Buses carrying Central American asylum seekers reached the US border as the Mexican city of Tijuana converted a municipal gymnasium into a temporary shelter; US border inspectors at the main crossing into San Diego were processing only about 100 asylum claims a day. Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox were named winners of baseball’s Most Valuable Player awards.