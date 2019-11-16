Birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 91. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 84. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 80. Actress Joanna Pettet is 77. Actor Steve Railsback is 74. Actor David Leisure is 69. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 56. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 55. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 55. Actor Harry Lennix is 55. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 53. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is 42. Actress Kimberly J. Brown is 35. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (TV: ‘‘Saturday Night Live”) is 26.

Today is Saturday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2019. There are 45 days left in the year.

In 1776, British troops captured Fort Washington in New York during the American Revolution.

In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.

In 1961, House Speaker Samuel T. Rayburn died in Bonham, Texas, having served as speaker since 1940 except for two terms.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1997, China’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigner, Wei Jingsheng, arrived in the United States after being released following nearly 18 years of imprisonment in his country.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Senator Patrick Leahy, Democrat of Vermont, containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first woman House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2014, the Islamic State group released a video featuring a masked militant standing over the severed head of Peter Kassig, a former US soldier-turned-aid worker in Syria; President Barack Obama denounced the killing as one of ‘‘pure evil.’’ President Obama returned to Washington following the conclusion of the Group of 20 economic forum in Brisbane, Australia. Erica Enders-Stevens won the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif., to become the first woman to earn the Pro Stock world championship title.

Last year, a US official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Ten days after the election Democrat Stacey Abrams acknowledged that Republican Brian Kemp had won Georgia’s gubernatorial race; Abrams had hoped to make history as America’s first black woman governor.