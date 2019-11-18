In 1865, Mark Twain’s first literary success, the original version of his short story ‘‘The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,’’ was published in the New York Saturday Press under the title ‘‘Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog.’’

Birthdays: Actress Brenda Vaccaro is 80. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 80. Actress Linda Evans is 77. Singer Graham Parker is 69. Actor Delroy Lindo is 67. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 66. Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 63. Actress Elizabeth Perkins is 59. Singer Kim Wilde is 59. Actor Romany Malco is 51. Actor Owen Wilson is 51. Actress Chloe Sevigny is 45. Actor Steven Pasquale is 43. Fashion designer Christian Siriano is 34. Actor Nathan Kress is 27.

Today is Monday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2019. There are 43 days left in the year.

In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.

In 1916, the World War I Battle of the Somme pitting British and French forces against German troops ended inconclusively after 4 1/2 months of bloodshed.

In 1976, Spain’s Parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.

In 1978, Representative Leo J. Ryan, Democrat of California, and four others were killed in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide by more than 900 cult members.

In 1987, a fire at London King’s Cross railway station claimed 31 lives. The congressional Iran-Contra committees issued their final report, saying President Reagan bore ‘‘ultimate responsibility’’ for wrongdoing by his aides.

In 1991, Shi’ite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon freed Anglican Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland, the American dean of agriculture at the American University of Beirut.

In 1999, 12 people were killed when a bonfire under construction at Texas A&M University collapsed. A jury in Jasper, Texas, convicted Shawn Allen Berry of murder for his role in the dragging death of James Byrd Jr., but spared him the death penalty.

In 2003, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled 4-to-3 that the state Constitution guaranteed gay couples the right to marry.

In 2004, Britain outlawed fox hunting in England and Wales.

Last year, Democratic Senator Bill Nelson conceded his bitterly-close reelection bid to Republican Rick Scott, after a bruising recount left Nelson thousands of votes short of the outgoing governor.