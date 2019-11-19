Birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 86. Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch is 84. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 83. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 81. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 77. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 65. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 63. Actress Allison Janney is 60. Actress Meg Ryan is 58. Actress-director Jodie Foster is 57. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 53. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 46. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 42. Actor Reid Scott is 42. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: ‘‘Moonlight”) is 40. Actor Adam Driver is 36. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 31. Rapper Tyga is 30.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2019. There are 42 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.

In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.

In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.

In 1984, some 500 people died in a firestorm set off by explosions at a petroleum storage plant near Mexico City.

In 1985, President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.

In 2006, British authorities said they were investigating the apparent poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB agent who had been critical of the Russian government (Litvinenko died in London four days later of polonium poisoning).

Advertisement

In 2014, defying Congress, President Obama ordered sweeping changes in US immigration policy possibly affecting as many as 5 million living illegally in the country.

Last year, a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.