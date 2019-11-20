► Birthdays: Actress Estelle Parsons is 92. Comedian Dick Smothers is 81. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 77. Former vice president Joe Biden is 77. Actress Veronica Hamel is 76. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 73. Actor Samuel E. Wright is 73. Singer Joe Walsh is 72. Actor Richard Masur is 71. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 71. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 71. Actress Bo Derek is 63. UB40 musician Jimmy Brown is 62. Actress Sean Young is 60. Representative James McGovern of Worcester is 60. Pianist Jim Brickman is 58. Actor Joel McHale is 48. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 43. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 35. Actor Dan Byrd is 34.

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2019. There are 41 days left in the year.

In 1620, aboard the Mayflower, Peregrine White became the first English child born in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

In 1874, famed Boston politician James Michael Curley, the “Rascal King,’’ is born.

In 1910, the Mexican Revolution of 1910 had its beginnings under the Plan of San Luis Potosi issued by Francisco I. Madero.

In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)

In 1967, the US Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.

In 1975, after nearly four decades of absolute rule, Spain’s Generalissimo Francisco Franco died, two weeks before his 83rd birthday.

In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.

In 1998, 46 states embraced a $206 billion settlement with cigarette makers over health costs for treating sick smokers.