Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85. Actress Marlo Thomas is 82. Actress Juliet Mills is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 75. Actress Goldie Hawn is 74. Movie director Andrew Davis is 73. Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor is 69. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67. Actress Cherry Jones is 63. Singer Bjork is 54. Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 50. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 48. Actress Jena Malone is 35. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 34.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2019. There are 40 days left in the year.

In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary policemen in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.

In 1927, picketing strikers at the Columbine Mine in northern Colorado were fired on by state police; six miners were killed.

In 1969, the Senate voted down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.

In 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1985, US Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested and accused of spying for Israel. (Pollard later pleaded guilty to espionage and was sentenced to life in prison; he was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.)

In 1992, Senator Bob Packwood, Republican of Oregon, issued an apology but refused to discuss allegations that he’d made unwelcome sexual advances toward ten women over the years. (Faced with a threat of expulsion, Packwood ended up resigning from the Senate in 1995.)

In 1995, Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio, initialed a peace plan to end three and a-half years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Conn., died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.

In 2014, after a three-day onslaught that dumped a historic 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo, N.Y., area and killed at least 12 people, the sun came out, but so did predictions of flooding caused by rain, temperatures up to 60 degrees.

Last year, President Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts publicly clashed over the independence of America’s judiciary, with Roberts rebuking the president for denouncing a judge hearing a migrant asylum challenge as an ‘‘Obama judge.’’